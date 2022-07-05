Analysts Set Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Target Price at $42.57

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.
Several brokerages have weighed in on RPTX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $54.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.
In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,570,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,350,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,483,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 6,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,739.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,368,757 shares in the company, valued at $57,711,279.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,762,075 shares of company stock worth $19,412,565. 30.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $584.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of -0.15. Repare Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $35.75.
Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 1,533.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
