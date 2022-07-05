Analysts Set Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Target Price at $42.57

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RPTX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $54.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,570,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,350,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,483,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 6,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,739.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,368,757 shares in the company, valued at $57,711,279.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,762,075 shares of company stock worth $19,412,565. 30.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 659.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 148,876 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $5,732,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,789,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,830,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 22,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $584.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of -0.15. Repare Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $35.75.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 1,533.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

