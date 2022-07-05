Analysts Set Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) PT at $8.27

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.27.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SECYF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of SECYF opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $4.73. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

