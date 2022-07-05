Analyzing Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Rating) and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

This table compares Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize $89.45 billion 0.31 $2.66 billion $2.55 10.33

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has higher revenue and earnings than Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize.

Profitability

This table compares Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N/A N/A N/A Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 2.91% 16.50% 4.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 0 1 0 0 2.00 Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 0 7 4 0 2.36

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize currently has a consensus target price of 29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.53%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a consensus target price of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.20%. Given Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize is more favorable than Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize.

Summary

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize beats Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke Ahold N.V. and changed its name to Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. in July 2016. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke Ahold N.V. and changed its name to Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. in July 2016. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.