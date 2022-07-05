Anchor Protocol Price Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000721 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $48.96 million and $23.56 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 63.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00012495 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,381,852 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

