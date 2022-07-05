Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Research analysts at Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 260 ($3.15) to GBX 300 ($3.63) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGPIF opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05. Anglo Pacific Group has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $2.53.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

