Anyswap (ANY) Market Capitalization Achieves $77.16 Million

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $77.16 million and approximately $608,062.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for $4.14 or 0.00020320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00139304 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.63 or 0.00862075 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00090624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00015756 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

