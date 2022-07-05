ApeSwap Finance Price Up 15.9% Over Last 7 Days (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $47.84 million and $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00146669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.36 or 0.00862313 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00095189 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016213 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

