Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Holdings Increased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,623,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,578 shares during the period. Aptiv makes up 3.6% of Pendal Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 1.34% of Aptiv worth $433,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,196,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,331,445,000 after purchasing an additional 403,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Aptiv by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,941,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,804,869,000 after buying an additional 452,955 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,326,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,373,446,000 after buying an additional 225,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $806,183,000 after buying an additional 150,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $775,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,115 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,535 shares of company stock worth $1,593,091. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.77. The stock had a trading volume of 14,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,397. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $84.14 and a one year high of $180.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.85, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.44.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

