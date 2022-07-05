Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,196,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,331,445,000 after purchasing an additional 403,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,941,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,804,869,000 after buying an additional 452,955 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Aptiv by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,326,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,373,446,000 after buying an additional 225,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $806,183,000 after buying an additional 150,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $775,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,115 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at $71,519,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,091 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APTV. Cowen cut their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Aptiv from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.44.

Shares of APTV traded down $5.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.20. The company had a trading volume of 10,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,397. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $84.14 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 76.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

