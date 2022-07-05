APY.Finance 24 Hour Volume Hits $55.00 (APY)

APY.Finance (APY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One APY.Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, APY.Finance has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $302,237.74 and approximately $55.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get APY.Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00152049 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.71 or 0.00854537 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00083762 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017181 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance launched on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,469,950 coins. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APY.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APY.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.