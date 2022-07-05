APYSwap Market Cap Tops $363,364.12 (APYS)

APYSwap (APYS) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $363,364.12 and $7,981.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, APYSwap has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00149329 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.71 or 0.00854537 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00095087 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015996 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APYSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APYSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

