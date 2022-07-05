argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $383.79

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $383.79 and last traded at $381.53, with a volume of 3599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $377.13.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on argenx in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on argenx from €350.00 ($364.58) to €370.00 ($385.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on argenx from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.65.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.68 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $324.89 and a 200-day moving average of $310.68.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.07) by $0.71. argenx had a negative return on equity of 32.54% and a negative net margin of 147.47%. The company had revenue of $31.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. On average, analysts predict that argenx SE will post -19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of argenx by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,312,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in argenx by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in argenx by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in argenx by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

