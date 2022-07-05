Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Shares Up 14.1%

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating) shot up 14.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. 374,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 172,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARNGF. Desjardins cut their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Argonaut Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.54.

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.