Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.25

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 1178 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John P. Reed bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.19 per share, with a total value of $247,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer E. Porter bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief marketing officer now owns 406,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,367.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 142,918 shares of company stock valued at $871,154 and have sold 102,595 shares valued at $617,013. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,447,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. FS Capital Partners VI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,445,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,092,000. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

