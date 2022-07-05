Aries Wealth Management Acquires 3,370 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $120.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.97. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $116.04 and a 12 month high of $132.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.119 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

