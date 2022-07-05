Aries Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 216.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.4% of Aries Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,423,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 38,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $4,458,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $282.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $297.18 and a 200-day moving average of $336.49. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

