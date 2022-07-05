Aries Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 4.6% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in Tesla by 60.9% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Tesla by 25.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its stake in Tesla by 36.4% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 6.4% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 787 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $883.65.

Shares of TSLA opened at $681.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $706.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $742.05 and its 200-day moving average is $884.87.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

