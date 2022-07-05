Aries Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 176,820 Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 176,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,414,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 5.8% of Aries Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $63.64 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.53 and a 52-week high of $83.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.62.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.