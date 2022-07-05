Aries Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $35,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.57.

Shares of AMGN opened at $245.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

