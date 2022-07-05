Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Given New €135.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €145.00 ($151.04) to €135.00 ($140.63) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arkema from €101.00 ($105.21) to €103.00 ($107.29) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARKAY traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.64. The stock had a trading volume of 11,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,149. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44. Arkema has a twelve month low of $86.14 and a twelve month high of $152.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.87.

Arkema ( OTCMKTS:ARKAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Arkema will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

