Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.77

Shares of Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.77 and last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APNHY)

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

