ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.28

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.28 and last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 1203990 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASAZY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 269 to SEK 280 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 285 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 260 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 330 to SEK 320 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

