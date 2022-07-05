Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 1,013,364 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 922.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,123,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013,364 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $118,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 94,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 21.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 582,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,307,000 after purchasing an additional 101,880 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.8% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HZNP shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.10.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $80.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.74. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $78.75 and a twelve month high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 215,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $23,689,003.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,400.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.38, for a total value of $2,809,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 485,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,565,996.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 478,320 shares of company stock valued at $50,999,100. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

