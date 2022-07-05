Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 52,419.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,519,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,504,889 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.66% of Zynga worth $69,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Zynga by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 104,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,488 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Zynga by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,724,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256,834 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Zynga by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,885,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,069,000 after acquiring an additional 989,291 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Zynga by 345.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 132,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 102,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga stock opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. Zynga Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

Zynga ( NASDAQ:ZNGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $694.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.39.

Zynga Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.