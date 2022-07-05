Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $108.11 Million Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 45,333.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,399,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,392,329 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.84% of NiSource worth $108,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NI opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average is $29.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.38.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). NiSource had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.44%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NiSource in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

