Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $59.75 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 7,145.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 319,464 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $59,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $161.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.61. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.51 and a 12 month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.76%.

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.40.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

