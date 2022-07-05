Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 476.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177,113 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 0.5% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $191,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NKE opened at $101.18 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $159.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.58.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.96.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

