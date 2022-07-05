Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 823,082 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 15,069.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 828,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823,082 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $81,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $80.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.44 and a 200-day moving average of $91.27. The company has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.77 and a 52-week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.12.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

