Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Boosts Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 2.2% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquard & Bahls AG purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $811,362,000. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 13,931,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $305,931,000 after acquiring an additional 38,821 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,842,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,146,000 after purchasing an additional 245,615 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,402,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,598,000 after purchasing an additional 658,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $124,157,000 after purchasing an additional 300,495 shares during the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 89.42%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

