Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Decreases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,492 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 2.7% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,013,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,610 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,080,248,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,029,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $35.88 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.72.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

