Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Has $5.86 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 3.4% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

NYSE RTX opened at $97.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.73. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

