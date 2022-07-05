Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the May 31st total of 12,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ATTO traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.49. The company had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,532. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.94. The company has a market cap of $142.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.40. Atento has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $356.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.62 million. Atento had a negative return on equity of 132.40% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. Research analysts forecast that Atento will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATTO. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in Atento in the fourth quarter worth about $5,900,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Atento by 548.6% in the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 103,330 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Atento in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Atento by 6.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATTO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Atento from $28.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atento in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Atento from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atento in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

