Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Short Interest Update

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the May 31st total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ATASY stock opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. Atlantia has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55.

Get Atlantia alerts:

ATASY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Atlantia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Atlantia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Societe Generale increased their price target on Atlantia from €22.00 ($22.92) to €23.00 ($23.96) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Atlantia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from €20.00 ($20.83) to €23.00 ($23.96) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.