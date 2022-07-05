Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Price Target Cut to €15.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €26.00 ($27.08) to €15.00 ($15.63) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atos from €25.00 ($26.04) to €16.00 ($16.67) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Societe Generale cut shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Atos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Atos from €29.00 ($30.21) to €26.00 ($27.08) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.35.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEXAY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.60. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,302. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Atos has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $12.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.82.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

