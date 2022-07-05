Aurora (AOA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.00 Million

Aurora (AOA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 5th. One Aurora coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurora has a total market cap of $4.00 million and approximately $228,761.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aurora has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aurora alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,358.70 or 0.99747038 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009892 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00172134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005150 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Aurora

AOA is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.