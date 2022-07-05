Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Short Interest Up 18.0% in June

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 932,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 641,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of AVY stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.10. 17,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,382. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $151.62 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.38.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.22. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.75.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

