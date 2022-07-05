Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Short Interest Up 18.0% in June

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 932,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 641,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of AVY stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.10. 17,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,382. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $151.62 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.38.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.22. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.75.
Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
