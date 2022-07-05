Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $37.34

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.34 and last traded at $37.42, with a volume of 793 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.22.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.66.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Avient had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avient by 502.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avient by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

