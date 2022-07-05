Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.00

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 40886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Several research firms have commented on AVVIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.42) to GBX 520 ($6.30) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Aviva from GBX 494 ($5.98) to GBX 500 ($6.05) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.45) to GBX 470 ($5.69) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.03.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

