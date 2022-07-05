Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Acquires 5,598 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. owned 0.06% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ONEQ. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ONEQ traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,141. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.42 and a fifty-two week high of $63.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.71.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

