Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Buys 1,250 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Appian were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Appian by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,259,325.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Matheos sold 4,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $284,564.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 799,030 shares of company stock worth $36,961,651 and sold 16,082 shares worth $908,684. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

APPN stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,124. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 1.69. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $38.78 and a 1-year high of $140.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.54.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $114.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.19 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

