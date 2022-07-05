Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Has $3.57 Million Stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF makes up 1.2% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

BATS:IGV traded up $4.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,764 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $281.28 and a 200-day moving average of $323.51. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

