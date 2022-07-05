Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Has $742,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

SCHV traded down $1.50 on Tuesday, hitting $61.56. 1,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,698. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.51 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.32.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

