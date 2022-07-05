Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Makes New $2 Million Investment in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEJ. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 26,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PEJ traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.38. 6,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,050. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.79. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $53.56.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

