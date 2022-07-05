Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Makes New Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,545 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 457,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $92,484,000 after buying an additional 14,783 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 308,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $62,448,000 after buying an additional 19,367 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,680 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,166,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $235,929,000 after buying an additional 312,205 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.16.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.64 on Tuesday, reaching $175.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,319. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.85. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

