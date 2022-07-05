Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,215 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

EWT stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.07. The stock had a trading volume of 130,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,672,450. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $68.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.18.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

