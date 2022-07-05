Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Sells 1,275 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $52.21. 55,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002,135. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $73.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

