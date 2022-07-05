B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Short Interest Up 25.0% in June

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 6,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ BOSC traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.20. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,132. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $11.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.93. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51.

Get B.O.S. Better Online Solutions alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,244 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 10.37% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.