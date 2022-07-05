Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 46,031 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,040,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,031 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.36% of Ecolab worth $183,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on ECL shares. UBS Group upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Argus reduced their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.94.

Shares of ECL traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.53. The stock had a trading volume of 8,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,829. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.75 and its 200 day moving average is $180.30. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.82 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.