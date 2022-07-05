Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $213.18 Million Holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,381,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,942,592 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.10% of Oscar Health worth $213,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Oscar Health by 157.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $97,925.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,178.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $56,613.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,018 shares in the company, valued at $656,400.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NYSE OSCR traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.62. 13,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,650,002. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 22.93% and a negative return on equity of 37.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

