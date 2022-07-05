Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.76

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.76 and last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 2375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BMA shares. Grupo Santander raised shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

The company has a market cap of $673.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.72.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 523,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 313,048 shares in the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. raised its holdings in Banco Macro by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 242,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 54,316 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,724,000. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,804,000. Finally, Light Sky Macro LP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the fourth quarter valued at $2,445,000. 6.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

